Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $11.41 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 46.75 and a quick ratio of 46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

