Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCWGet Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 53,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 348,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

