RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $99,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

