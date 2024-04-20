RIA Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RealReal worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

RealReal Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.