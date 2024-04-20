1,910 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

