Naples Money Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

