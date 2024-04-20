Naples Money Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BUD opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

