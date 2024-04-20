John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 34,900 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RBKB opened at $7.49 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.