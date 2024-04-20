VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.26

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.26 and traded as high as $64.36. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.09.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

