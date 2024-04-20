Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.11. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 4,160 shares changing hands.
Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile
Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intellipharmaceutics International
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.