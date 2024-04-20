Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.11. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 4,160 shares changing hands.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

