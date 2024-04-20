Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.92

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.92 and traded as high as $75.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 26,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

