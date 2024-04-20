Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 776 ($9.66) price objective on the stock.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:YCA opened at GBX 622 ($7.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 631.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 613.17. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 352.20 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 749.50 ($9.33).

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

