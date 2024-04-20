Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:UJO opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.84. The company has a market cap of £25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

