Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $404.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.43 and its 200 day moving average is $366.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

