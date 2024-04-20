Zhang Financial LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $172.96 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

