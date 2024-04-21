Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $109.98. 610,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,256. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
