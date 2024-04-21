Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,314,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cwm LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,582,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.