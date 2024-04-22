Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

AVGO traded up $19.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,224.46. 2,514,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,305.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,122.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

