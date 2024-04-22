CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.80.

Several analysts recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.58 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$24.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.85.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.2964371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.