Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 19,110 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 479.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,974 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. 76,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

