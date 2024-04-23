Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 119,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

