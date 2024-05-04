Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $97.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

