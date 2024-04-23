Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Autoliv worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. 79,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,285. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $124.38. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.