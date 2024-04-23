Bunge Global (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY24 guidance at $9.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BG opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.