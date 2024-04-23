Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $272.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $291.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.19.

NYSE EFX opened at $218.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $204,218,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 58.2% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,788,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,686,000 after purchasing an additional 657,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $126,794,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

