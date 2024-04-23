CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) versus P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Financial Survey

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares CareRx and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CareRx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|P3 Health Partners
|-4.56%
|-120.85%
|-6.54%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CareRx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|P3 Health Partners
|$1.27 billion
|0.13
|-$57.77 million
|($0.65)
|-0.80
CareRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for CareRx and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CareRx
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|P3 Health Partners
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
P3 Health Partners has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 809.61%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than CareRx.
Summary
P3 Health Partners beats CareRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CareRx
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.