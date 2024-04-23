CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) versus P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Financial Survey

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CareRx and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareRx N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -4.56% -120.85% -6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $1.27 billion 0.13 -$57.77 million ($0.65) -0.80

This table compares CareRx and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CareRx and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareRx 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

P3 Health Partners has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 809.61%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than CareRx.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats CareRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

