Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after acquiring an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Catalent by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

