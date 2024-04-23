Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

TARO stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

