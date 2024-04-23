Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 761 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 95,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 246,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. 3,515,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,265. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

