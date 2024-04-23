Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires Shares of 780 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LLY traded up $12.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $744.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $763.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

