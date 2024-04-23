CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 2.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.31 and last traded at $82.31. Approximately 13,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 560,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.