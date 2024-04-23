DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.52.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,509,200.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

