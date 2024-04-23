Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $12.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of research firms have commented on EHAB. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

EHAB opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,091,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

