Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

