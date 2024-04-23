Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 175,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 760,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

