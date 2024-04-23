Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 1,676,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after buying an additional 562,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 539,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,037,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

