Element Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,683,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,971,879. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

