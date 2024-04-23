Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.77

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 3383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
