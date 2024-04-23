Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 637,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,098. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

