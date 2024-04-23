Filecoin Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.48 or 0.00009731 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $156.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,568,600 coins and its circulating supply is 542,605,825 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

