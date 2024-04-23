Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 3,076,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,094,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

GERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

