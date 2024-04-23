Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

