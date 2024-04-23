CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.