Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

