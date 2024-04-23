Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

