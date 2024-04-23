Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of SpartanNash worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 210,454 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 348.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 224,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 174,366 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 241,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 149,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

