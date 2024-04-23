Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,884 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.26% of Mistras Group worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 56.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MG stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

