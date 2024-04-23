Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 269.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 304,258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 380,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.49. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile



Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

