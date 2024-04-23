FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 206,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

FSK opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

