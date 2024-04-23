Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Position Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

